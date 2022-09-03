Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Reaches $932,953.17

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $932,953.17 and approximately $7,799.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00063309 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,780,237 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

