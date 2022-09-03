Eminer (EM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Million

Eminer (EM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $29,958.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eminer has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro.

Eminer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.