EmiSwap (ESW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87,545.27

EmiSwap (ESW) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, EmiSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EmiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. EmiSwap has a total market capitalization of $87,545.27 and approximately $49,685.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EmiSwap

ESW is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall.

EmiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

