Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) PT Raised to GBX 115 at Berenberg Bank

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Empiric Student Property to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 108 ($1.30).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of ESP stock opened at GBX 96.10 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.67. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 80.10 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25).

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

About Empiric Student Property

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

(Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.