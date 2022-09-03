Empty Set Dollar (ESD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,966.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $953,157.41 and approximately $27,966.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.