Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $308.88.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,153. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

