EOS (EOS) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00007712 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $417.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 999,637,806 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

