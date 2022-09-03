Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $15,599.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085098 BTC.

About Epic Cash

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,873,872 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

