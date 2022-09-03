Epic Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $7,135.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $7,135.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,878,656 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.