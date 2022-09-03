EpiK Protocol (EPK) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $260,588.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
