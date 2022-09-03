Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $11,682.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

