Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

