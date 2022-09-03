Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $287,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 489,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

