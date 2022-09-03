Era Swap (ES) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31,777.00

Era Swap (ES) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $31,777.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,799.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022223 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

