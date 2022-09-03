Eska Hits One Day Volume of $14,226.00 (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Eska has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eska coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Eska Profile
Eska is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com.
Buying and Selling Eska
