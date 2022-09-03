Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.61. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 6,584 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $523.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,908 shares of company stock worth $50,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

