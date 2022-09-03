ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

