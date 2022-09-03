Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $38.86 on Friday. Essent Group has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.