Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $420.13 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $32.24 or 0.00163396 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.41 billion and $420.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.87 or 0.07859398 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,678,259 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
