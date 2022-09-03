EtherGem Price Hits $0.0058 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $112,914.40 and $356.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022252 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars.

