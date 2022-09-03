Euler Tools (EULER) Price Hits $0.0341 on Exchanges

Euler Tools (EULER) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Euler Tools has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $12,559.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euler Tools has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Euler Tools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Tools Coin Profile

Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.

Euler Tools Coin Trading

