EUNO Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $1,538.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00236521 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,639,981,491 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

