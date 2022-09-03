Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

