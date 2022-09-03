EventChain (EVC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,594.00

EventChain (EVC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. EventChain has a market capitalization of $38,282.12 and approximately $10,594.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EventChain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,832.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

