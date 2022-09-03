Everest 1-Day Volume Reaches $67,151.00 (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Everest has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $67,151.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00794169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg.

Everest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

