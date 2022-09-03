EverRise Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,378.00 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a total market cap of $34.86 million and approximately $21,378.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00046503 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

