EvidenZ Price Hits $0.0739 on Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $118.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

