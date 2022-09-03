Exeedme Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $230,927.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00328882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.