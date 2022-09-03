Expanse Price Hits $0.0101 (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Expanse has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $190,358.89 and approximately $307.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.04 or 0.07839218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00163143 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

