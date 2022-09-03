extraDNA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $759.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. extraDNA has a market cap of $38,276.89 and $759.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.90 or 1.00002285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00061894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00234641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00153595 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00236934 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00056178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004155 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

