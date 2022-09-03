FairGame (FAIR) 1-Day Volume Tops $530,650.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $976,029.58 and $530,650.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

