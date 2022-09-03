Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.16 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 189,867 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 16.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 63,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at about $2,952,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.