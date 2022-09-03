Farmland Protocol (FAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,247.00

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $102,247.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
Farmland Protocol Profile
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.
Farmland Protocol Coin Trading
