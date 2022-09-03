FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Market Cap Tops $27.38 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00034947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032627 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041335 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

BAR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

