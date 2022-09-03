Fear (FEAR) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Fear (FEAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

