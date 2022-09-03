FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading

