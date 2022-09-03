FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,807.00

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a market cap of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
About FibSWAP DEx
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
