Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.58. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

