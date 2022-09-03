Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FIL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total value of C$380,767.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,962,553.

About Filo Mining

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.