Financial Comparison: Benson Hill (BHIL) versus The Competition

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Benson Hill to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -153.93% -184.25% -16.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Benson Hill and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -3.47 Benson Hill Competitors $7.64 billion $1.07 billion 4.09

Benson Hill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Benson Hill and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 271 1089 1278 29 2.40

Benson Hill presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 143.29%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Benson Hill beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.