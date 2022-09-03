Financial Comparison: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -19.26% 4.99% 3.46% Cipher Mining N/A -34.01% -32.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.54%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.32 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

