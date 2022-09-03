FintruX Network (FTX) Price Up 1% This Week

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $512,878.65 and approximately $149.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

