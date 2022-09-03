FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $27.75 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $27.75 million and $5.38 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000314 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00073617 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,277,391 coins and its circulating supply is 608,966,130 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

