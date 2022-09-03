FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and $2.78 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 81.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00074507 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,454,789 coins and its circulating supply is 609,160,360 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

