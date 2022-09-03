Fire Lotto Reaches Market Capitalization of $72,389.74 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (FLOT) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $72,389.74 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00470914 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.01880571 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

