FirmaChain Market Cap Achieves $30.87 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $30.87 million and $2.43 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00713773 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015466 BTC.
About FirmaChain
FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 654,485,240 coins and its circulating supply is 509,872,794 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#.
Buying and Selling FirmaChain
