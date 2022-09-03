First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bancorp by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in First Bancorp by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

