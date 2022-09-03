First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.
About First Bancorp
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.
