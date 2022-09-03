First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First of Long Island

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

