First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
First of Long Island Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
