First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

