First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

